Aditya Roy Kapur takes a dig at celebs on Instagram and it will make you ROFL

While most of his peers are on social media and quite active, Aditya Roy Kapur is one of those actors who is not on any social media platform. Thanks to his co-star Varun Dhawan, we can see Aditya on Instagram quite often. Varun keeps on sharing pictures and videos from the sets of his movie Kalank that also stars Aditya. They are currently shooting for the film in Hyderabad and Varun shared a video of Aditya in which the Aashiqui 2 actor is taking a dig at the celebs on Instagram.

Aditya is seen talking in a female voice and is saying that as he is an actor and has to do self-promotion on Instagram. He will do a post every day, he will post good jokes, good videos, he will reveal what he is eating and what he is wearing, etc. The actor in the video has revealed that he will join Instagram on August 30 next year as he has to get in shape and post bikini pictures from beaches. LOL seriously! Would you guys be excited to see Aditya in a bikini? Well, we wonder if he was just joking about joining Instagram or by next year he will actually join. Let’s wait and watch.

Apart from Varun and Aditya, Kalank also stars Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. The movie is slated to release in April next year.