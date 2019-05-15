Aditya Seal was misquoted, says he didn’t compare Student of the Year 2 with Avengers Endgame

Debanu Das May 15 2019, 7.31 pm May 15 2019, 7.31 pm

In 2012, Karan Johar’s Student of the Year launched the careers of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. In 2019, a sequel to the film, directed by Punit Malhotra, and starring Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff, Aditya Seal and Tara Sutaria, released to unfavourable reviews. The poor feedback resulted in Aditya, who plays the role of Manava Randhawa, to open up against the haters – a feat which ended up going against him. The actor has since clarified that he was misquoted.

Reports said that Aditya had apparently compared Student of the Year 2 to the record-breaking Avengers: Endgame. Word had it that Seal said that a ‘section of the society’ do not mind watch Avengers and that they believe that superheroes exist. However, speaking to News18, Seal clarified that he was misquoted and that he wasn’t comparing the two films. "I was misquoted. I had said that people are giving us flak that 'aise colleges hote nahi hain.' There was no comparison between Avengers and SOTY2. I said, that in Avengers, they take you into a world that doesn't exist, but you believe it because it looks beautiful,” said Seal, adding that it was never mentioned that the events of SOTY2 are a part of a true story.

Endgame or SOTY 2? Which would you rewatch?

“This a different world and you would want to be part of a school like this because it is fabulous. That the inference that I derived. I don't know why people started comparing Avengers and SOTY2, it's so bizarre. I am having a hearty laugh,” clarified the actor.

SOTY2 has raked in close to Rs 48 crore in the five days since it was released, as per a report on Box Office India. The film is expected to cross the Rs 55 crore mark in the first week.