Advance booking for Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju quite strong, set to beat Race 3 and Dangal

Sanjay Dutt’s biopic titled Sanju has been one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role has created a good pre-release buzz thanks to its promos and songs. The movie is finally set to hit the theatres tomorrow (June 29) and the advance booking of the film is going quite strong.

So much that it is on its way to beat the record of Salman Khan-starrer Race 3 and Aamir Khan’s Dangal. Well, this is surely a good news for the makers of Sanju as Race 3 was an Eid release and Dangal was a Christmas release, and the Ranbir starrer is a non-holiday release. However, the advance booking is less than Baahubali: The Conclusion and Avengers: Infinity War.

Surprisingly, Sanju’s advance booking are good in big multiplexes where ticket rates are higher. So this will help the movie to get a good opening. However, in single screens, the advance opening is less than Race 3 and Dangal. Overall Sanju is set to beat these two movies starring the big Khans.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju also stars Sonam Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal and Jim Sarbh.