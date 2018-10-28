Ae Dil Hai Mushkil turns 2: Karan Johar gets us all emo

A story of friendship and unfulfilled love - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was unique in its own way. It evoked emotions, made us fall in love while it made us empathise for Ayan and Alizeh. Directed by Karan Johar starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, opened to rave reviews then, but today, it has gone on to become one of the bests. Well, while we sit back and cry on Channa Mereya, the filmmaker is cherishing two years of its release. True that, time flies!

KJo took to Instagram to share a video of all the characters of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil making us take a lovely walk down memory lane. He called this film closest to his heart and rightly so, as ADHM managed to touch the right chords of the audience’s heart with its modern day portrayal of love and affection with soothing songs that are still a part of our playlist.

Apart from the three leads, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil also starred Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in a pivotal role. Unfortunately, this film turned out to be his last film in Bollywood, thanks to a ban on Pakistani artistes in Indian Cinema.