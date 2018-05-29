After 14 years, Shah Rukh Khan to once again shoot at NASA

In 2004, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Swades, which was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, was the first Indian film to be shot at NASA. And now, after 14 years, the actor is all set to shoot at NASA once again. According to a report in DNA, the actor will be shooting for his movie Zero at a NASA facility in Alabama. The movie is being directed by Aanand L Rai.

Reportedly, the climax of the film takes place in Mars, and that would be the reason why the makers are shooting for the movie at NASA. A source told DNA, “The film’s final schedule is currently on in the US. It will be a straight 45-day spell for the actor and the team. They will also be shooting at NASA.”

The movie also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. While the former plays an actress in the movie, the latter reportedly portrays the role of a scientist in the film. Abhay Deol and R Madhavan will also be seen in pivotal roles in the movie.

The movie is slated to hit the screens on December 21, 2018. The teaser of the film was released on January 1, 2018, and SRK’s dwarf avatar was introduced to us.