After a biopic of Vijay Mallya, son Sid Mallya announces his new project as well

Earlier on Wednesday, former CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani announced a biopic on Vijay Mallya; and it had enough reasons to intrigue us. Not only did he cast Govinda for the lead role, but has apparently named it Rangila Raja! In this light, Mallya's son Sid has now announced his next project too. Albeit, we are not sure if this features him as an actor too!

Sid is to create a TV series based upon an Indian business family. He says the story is inspired by his own family.

"So after seeing the below (which i have nothing to do with!!!), I thought I would share with you all that I actually have a scripted TV series in development about an Indian business family, (sort of 'entourage' meets 'Billions'), which is inspired by my own life. keep watching this space for updates!!!!," Sid wrote, while sharing the news of his father's biopic.

In 2013, Sid appeared as the host of the show 'The Hunt For The Kingfisher Calendar Girl' on NDTV. He had made his feature debut in Quashiq Mukherjee's Brahman Naman. But we never saw much of him in showbiz afterward.

Well, while we were not sure of whether Nihalani was joking when he announced his venture, and we are still scratching our heads as to whether this post of Sid is sarcastic, or is this series for real!