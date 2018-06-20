After a long wait of 8 years, Kangana Ranaut and Anurag Basu to team up once again

Kangana Ranaut is undoubtedly the undisputed Queen of Bollywood and is on every director’s wish list to work with.

One director seems to have found luck with the woman and is all set to team up with her for the fourth time. The actress is all set to team up with Barfi director Anurag Basu for romantic drama film titled as Imali.

Kangana, who is currently in London shooting for Mental Hai Kya, said in a statement, “It’s too early to talk about Imali as we are starting the film around the end of the year. All I can say is that Anurag is my godfather and everything I am today is because of him… I can’t wait to go back to the beginning.” It was Anurag who gave Kangana a big break in Bollywood with Gangster. The two then teamed up again for Life in a Metro and later on in Kites.

The actress also has director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s sports film in her kitty which will start after the completion of her film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Mental Hai Kya.

Interestingly, there were reports that things are not smooth between the actor and the director. Rumour had it that, during the filming of Hrithik Roshan starrer Kites, Kangana was upset that more footage was given to Barbara Mori in the film and the two had arguments over it.

But looks like this announcement will put rumours to rest and now we await for the two to create magic on the silver screen.