After a not-so-great 2017, Ranveer Singh is ready to bounce back in 2018

Ranveer Singh has had a rather bleak 2017 with his only release for the year, Padmavati, being marred in controversy. It’s only natural then for Bollywood’s most flamboyant actor for be excited about 2018. The Befikre star is looking forward to all that this year has in store for him. The actor is looking at a solid lineup of films in the form of Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, Kabir Khan's 83, Rohit Shetty's Simmba and of course, Padmavati.

Talking about his packed calendar, Ranveer told Indian Express, “I am very excited. I keep saying this to myself and always manifest it as well that my best work and my best time is yet to come. Thankfully, with God’s grace, everything that I manifest and attract comes to me, so, I believe deeply in the law of attraction. Whatever you manifest and what you really wish for from the bottom of your heart, you will get it if you work hard enough. So, here I am, in 2018, coming up with diverse roles and collaborating with different filmmakers.”

Speaking of Simmba, Ranveer said, “I am very nervous for Simmba because it is not easy to perform in mainstream films and it’s not easy to make one either. It could be called my biggest solo outing. It is my first ‘in and as’ film. I have admired Rohit sir’s work for a very long time now. We also have Karan Johar as the producer in this film. It’s a genre or brand of cinema that I thoroughly love. Of course, socially, I interact with people who are the ‘multiplex audience’, but my heart is ‘massy’ and that’s actually what I get a huge kick out of. My aim is to make the best Rohit Shetty film, with whatever I can contribute from my end as the leading man. I want to make Simmba his best film. I feel we should make such a high voltage mainstream film that it should become the benchmark for performances in the mainstream zone. I am extremely blessed and thankful that I got this incredible opportunity.”

Ranveer Singh’s last film Befikre more or less tanked at the box office. But that hasn’t dampened his spirit. The actor is more than excited for 2018 and is ready to bounce back with a bang.