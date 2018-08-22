After a sedate Bengali, Mouni Roy to play a 'feisty Gujarati hottie' in Made in China

Her Bollywood debut Gold has spun gold, quite literally. Mouni Roy is riding high on the resounding success of the film, and while she is at it, the actress is also prepping for her forthcoming films. After RAW and Brahmastra, Mouni has bagged her fourth film too! Mikhil Musale's comedy Made In China has her slipping into the shoes of a Gujarati hottie!

"Rajkummar and I have started taking extensive Gujarati lessons and diction classes. Learning Gujarati is a completely new zone for me. I should be able to manage it as I can parrot lines easily — if you say something in a language foreign to me, I can usually pick it up and repeat it. We will also have somebody on the set monitoring our diction and dialogue delivery," Mouni told Mid-day.

In fact, the authenticity of her characters is something she takes very seriously. Even for Gold, she went extra miles to ensure her Bengali accent was right.

"I found it difficult to learn the style, because the way I speak Hindi in the movie is not how Bengalis tend to talk. There was a chance of it sounding caricaturish or over-the-top. So I would frequently call up my mother and ask her to speak in Hindi with me, and then emulate her for the cameras," she added.

Waiting for her to unleash the Gujju swag!