After action and patriotism, John Abraham all set for a welcome back to comedy

2018 has been a great year John Abraham. The actor had two back-to-back hits with Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran and Satyameva Jayate and is gearing up for his next. He is already shooting for one more action flick titled RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter, and has also signed Nikkhil Advani’s Batla House in which John plays the role of a cop. But looks like John now wants to take a break from the action and we hear that he is heading back to comedy.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, John Abraham has given a positive nod to Anees Bazmee’s next which is titled as Pagalpanti. It’s a two-hero project and the makers are looking for the other male actor.

A source told the tabloid, “John heard the script and really liked it. It’s a comedy revolving around two actors and is expected to roll in January. Anees has already begun work on the prep. Meanwhile, hunt for the other male lead is on.” The movie will be produced by Kumar Mangat and his son Abhishek Pathak, and their spokesperson has confirmed the news.

John Abraham’s last comedy film was 2015 release Welcome Back which was also directed by Anees Bazmee. The film was a sequel to 2007 release Welcome and was a semi-hit at the box office.

Well, we are sure fans of John can’t wait to see him on the big screen doing some pagalpanti.