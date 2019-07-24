Nature is creating havoc in Assam and has taken lives of many. Reportedly, the flood situation in the state is getting worse with each passing day as not just humans, even the wildlife is affected by the same. By now 187 animals, including 16 rhinos in the Kaziranga National Park, have lost their lives. Amid this moment of grief and tragedy, people across India have joined hands and are helping the ones in need. After Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, it's Amitabh Bachchan, who has come forward to help the flood victims. Going by the superstar's latest Twitter post, the Deewar actor has donated Rs 51 lakhs to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the victims of Assam floods.
Even the state's Chief Minister thanked the legendary star for his contribution to the people in distress. Amitabh Bachchan, in his tweet, has also urged fans to do their share and help the ones in need.
Have a look at the tweet by Big B below:
Earlier, it was the Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar, who donated Rs 1 crore each to the CMRF and Kaziranga National Park rescue on July 17. Even, filmmaker Rima Das, too, has donated Rs 1 lakh. Must say, such contribution from the showbiz can inspire many to perform a gesture that can lead to strengthening the country holistically.
Reportedly, at least 2,523 villages and 1.27 lakh hectare cropland are still submerged in the flood-hit districts and the NDRF and the SDRF are rescuing the marooned people.
