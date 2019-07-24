Rushabh Dhruv July 24 2019, 12.03 am July 24 2019, 12.03 am

Nature is creating havoc in Assam and has taken lives of many. Reportedly, the flood situation in the state is getting worse with each passing day as not just humans, even the wildlife is affected by the same. By now 187 animals, including 16 rhinos in the Kaziranga National Park, have lost their lives. Amid this moment of grief and tragedy, people across India have joined hands and are helping the ones in need. After Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, it's Amitabh Bachchan, who has come forward to help the flood victims. Going by the superstar's latest Twitter post, the Deewar actor has donated Rs 51 lakhs to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the victims of Assam floods.

Even the state's Chief Minister thanked the legendary star for his contribution to the people in distress. Amitabh Bachchan, in his tweet, has also urged fans to do their share and help the ones in need.

Have a look at the tweet by Big B below:

Assam is in distress .. the floods have caused great damage .. send care and assistance for our brothers and sisters .. contribute generously to the CM Relief Fund .. I just did .. HAVE YOU ..? 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/DZIpxZ0eOl — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 23, 2019

Earlier, it was the Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar, who donated Rs 1 crore each to the CMRF and Kaziranga National Park rescue on July 17. Even, filmmaker Rima Das, too, has donated Rs 1 lakh. Must say, such contribution from the showbiz can inspire many to perform a gesture that can lead to strengthening the country holistically.

Absolutely heartbreaking to know about the devastation by floods in Assam.All affected, humans or animals,deserve support in this hour of crisis.I’d like to donate 1cr each to the CM Relief Fund & for Kaziranga Park rescue.Appealing to all to contribute @CMOfficeAssam @kaziranga_ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 17, 2019

Reportedly, at least 2,523 villages and 1.27 lakh hectare cropland are still submerged in the flood-hit districts and the NDRF and the SDRF are rescuing the marooned people.