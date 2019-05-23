After All India Bakchod being declared dead, Tanmay Bhat is ‘sorry’ for his actions

Onkar Kulkarni May 23 2019, 4.44 pm May 23 2019, 4.44 pm

For a few years the All India Bakchod, a creative agency based in Mumbai enjoyed the much popularity. However, news is that the company lead by Tanmay Bhat, Gursimranjeet Singh Khamba, Ashish Shakya and Rohan Joshi has come to a halt. As per the post shared by AIB on their Facebook page, they have declared their creative agency as ‘dead’. The statement uploaded by them reads, “We had to let our office space and entire team go overnight. Production, creative, administration, all of it... the AIB YouTube channel is for all intents and purposes, dead for the foreseeable future -- there will be no new sketches anytime soon.” They also announced that Gursimran Khamba has been sacked from AIB after he withdrew from sexual harassment inquiry, also Tanmay has been removed as the company's CEO and has been demoted from his position.

After this major announcement, Tanmay posted a heartfelt note on his Instagram account. The comic artist wrote, “I am deeply sorry to my colleagues who’ve had to go through immense stress that I feel responsible for. I realise that in the past, I’ve failed to live up to ideals that I've propagated myself, and my resolve is to ensure that this never happens again. In any leadership capacity in the future I will strive to build spaces in which women feel welcomed, valued, safe, heard and nurtured. To those who continue to have faith in me — thank you for giving me this invaluable opportunity to change and grow.”

AIB began in 2012, with Tanmay Bhat and Gursimranjeet Singh Khamba starting a podcast called All India Bakchod in Mumbai. Later Rohan Joshi and Ashish Shakya joined the duo. As a group they started performing stand up, filming sketches, and creating branded content. The co-founders have often also worked as hosts, actors, screenwriters, and columnists.

Interestingly, soon after AIB declared Gursimran’s oust from their group, Khamba announced his brand new venture. On his Instagram page he wrote, “The silver lining, however, is that through all of this. I got a chance to reflect and think about what I’m truly passionate about, who I want to work with and what I’d want the next chapter of my life to be. With that - I am thrilled to announce the launch of my new venture Light@27!” He also said that he was unhappy that the committee constituted against him (by the AIB to overlook his sexual harassment case) was neither a court/ tribunal nor an internal complaints committee set up under the POSH Act.