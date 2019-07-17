The issue of online hacking has increased significantly in the past few years with many Bollywood celebrities included in the list of victims. The latest celebrity to fall prey to cybercrime is Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar. He took to Twitter to warn fans immediately after he learned about it.
The filmmaker took to the micro-blogging site in the wee hours of Wednesday and informed his fans and followers that both his Twitter and Instagram accounts were hacked and that the hacker had randomly sent messages and pictures from his account. He added that he has already reported the account and assured that he will inform once it is restored. It seems that Zafar has already deleted all his hacked posts as we can’t see any in both his Twitter and Instagram timelines. Good for him though, that he became aware of it just at the nick of time.
Take a look at Ali Abbas Zafar’s tweet here:
Hackers just can’t seem to get enough of Bollywood. Just a few days back, it was Amitabh Bachchan’s Twitter account that was hacked and it created a stir on social media. The hackers, reportedly belonging to a Turkish group, even changed Big B’s display picture to that of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan and also sent out a ‘Love Pakistan’ message and tagged Imran Khan in the tweet. Soon after, it was singer Adnan Sami whose Twitter account was hacked too, by the same hacker group. Back in 2018, actor Shahid Kapoor also had his Twitter account hacked by the same group. The hackers sent out a post saying Turkish ruler Alauddin Khilji wasn’t a barbaric person, contrary to how he was shown in Shahid's film Padmaavat.Read More