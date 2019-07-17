Darshana Devi July 17 2019, 12.06 pm July 17 2019, 12.06 pm

The issue of online hacking has increased significantly in the past few years with many Bollywood celebrities included in the list of victims. The latest celebrity to fall prey to cybercrime is Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar. He took to Twitter to warn fans immediately after he learned about it.

The filmmaker took to the micro-blogging site in the wee hours of Wednesday and informed his fans and followers that both his Twitter and Instagram accounts were hacked and that the hacker had randomly sent messages and pictures from his account. He added that he has already reported the account and assured that he will inform once it is restored. It seems that Zafar has already deleted all his hacked posts as we can’t see any in both his Twitter and Instagram timelines. Good for him though, that he became aware of it just at the nick of time.

Take a look at Ali Abbas Zafar’s tweet here:

Hack Alert - Both twitter and Instagram accounts got hacked , randomly sending messages and pictures . Already reported . Will tweet once it’s fixed . — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 16, 2019