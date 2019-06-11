Ranjini Maitra June 11 2019, 8.50 pm June 11 2019, 8.50 pm

On Monday night, megastar Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter account was hacked by a Turkish group and pro-Pakistan posts were published. The actor's display picture was changed to one of Pakistan's Prime Minister - Imran Khan. The hacker tweeted out a photo of the national flag of Pakistan. Just a day later, singer Adnan Sami fell prey to the same thing. Sami's Twitter account was hacked and almost similar things were posted.

When we visited Sami's profile, the tweets posted by the hackers were removed but the profile's cover picture wasn't corrected. As we write this, Sami's bio hasn't been changed either.

Mentionably, Sami happened to be a Pakistani citizen before he acquired Indian citizenship in 2015. In an interview with Mid-Day in 2018, he said Pakistani artistes did not receive sufficient admiration from the Pakistani Government.

"Pakistan doesn't value its artistes. I will get trolled for what I have said, but, that is the reality. It is unfortunate. Pakistan never valued Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan saab until English songwriter Peter Gabriel started collaborating with him. After that, the country suddenly realised that it has an amazing talent (in Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan). This is the story of a lot of artistes there," he said.