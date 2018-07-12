After Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor, now Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan to star in a film together?

Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are all set come together on the big screen in the film titled Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The real-life father-daughter duo are all set to play father-daughter on the big screen. And now, if reports are to be believed, then one more real-life father-daughter team will be seen in a film together. Well, we are talking about Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan.

According to a report in DNA, Saif is keen on doing a film which will be directed by Filmistaan director Nitin Kakkar. Talking about collaborating with Nitin, the actor said, “Nitin and I have been in talks for a film, but it’s in the early stages. We haven’t finalised it yet. The script is good.”

The movie is said to be a slice-of-life relationship drama about a father and his daughter. A source told the daily, “It’s a comical, but poignant take on the friendship and the equation that exists between a baap and his beti. But it will have a message, too.”

“Nitin has also approached Sara Ali Khan for the role of the daughter. This will probably be Saif and Sara’s first film together. Both of them have liked the story and have verbally given their nod. Now, the modalities and the dates need to be sorted out. Sara and Saif were Nitin’s first choices and the makers thought it would make for an interesting casting coup,” the source added.

Sara already has two films in her kitty, Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath and Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. While the former is slated to release on November 30, 2018, the latter hits the screens on December 28, 2018. We wonder if Nitin Kakkar’s directorial will be her third film.