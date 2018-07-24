After Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh and Deepika Padukone, now Shahid Kapoor to get waxed

Just a few days ago, Anushka Sharma announced that will be having her wax figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore. Her statue will be quite special as it will be an interactive wax statue. Then we came to know Diljit Dosanjh is being waxed at Madame Tussauds Delhi. And today, even Deepika Padukone announced that she will be getting a wax statue at Madame Tussauds London. Now, it’s Shahid Kapoor who has joined the bandwagon.

Keep an eye out. Coming soon. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jul 23, 2018 at 8:41am PDT

Shahid took to Instagram to inform his fans about it. He posted a picture of himself in which he is trying to match the colour of his eyes for the wax statue. Well, the details of Shahid’s wax statue are yet to be out. We wonder where his statue will be placed. Will it be in India or at some international destination? However, we are sure this news will surely make his fans jump with joy.

Talking about Shahid’s films, he will next be seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu which is slated to release on September 21, 2018. The movie also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. He also has Arjun Reddy remake in his kitty.