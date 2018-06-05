After Arbaaz Khan, Sajid Khan’s name crops in the IPL betting scandal

Looks like it’s a dark phase for Bollywood. After Arbaaz Khan being accused of being a part of Indian Premier League (IPL) betting scandal, a new name has cropped up. It is none other than actor-filmmaker Sajid Khan. Bookie Sonu Jalan aka Sonu Batla, who had been arrested by the Thane police, has spilled Sajid’s name during interrogation.

Sonu has revealed that Sajid too has been a part of the betting scam, albeit seven years ago.

Now, police is looking into the case and are investigating Sonu’s claims. The police is yet to summon Sajid Khan in relation to the ongoing investigation into the matter.

Arbaaz Khan has already confessed to placing bets in IPL 2017. The actor-producer revealed that he had lost close to Rs 2.75 crores by placing bets. However, Arbaaz also said that he would continue to co-operate in the case. He was summoned for questioning by the Anti-Extortion Cell of Thane Police on May 29.

On Monday, the Anti-Extortion cell had also issued summons to two Bollywood producers namely Parag Sanghvi and Sameer Buddha, in connection to the betting scandal. According to Police inspector Rajkumar Kothmire, the entire IPL betting scandal involves some of the biggest bookies, who have been operating from Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur and Ahmedabad.

According to Police, bookie Sonu Jalan was first arrested around 10 years ago. Even then, some big names had been revealed in connection with the IPL betting.

Looks like this is just the start. Are we in for some more shockers?