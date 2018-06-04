After Arbaaz, two more Bollywood Producers summoned by police in the IPL betting case

Bollywood actor and producer, Arbaaz Khan was summoned by Thane Police on June 2 for questioning in relation to the betting in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and other cricket matches. During the interrogation by the anti-extortion cell, Arbaaz, brother of Salman Khan confessed to betting in IPL and also confirmed that he lost around Rs. 2.75 crores in the past.

Now post Arbaaz’s questioning names of two more Bollywood producers have surfaced in the betting case. Confirming the news, Pradeep Sharma, Senior Inspector, Thane AEC says, "Two Bollywood producers, Parag Sanghvi and Murad Khaitan’s names have cropped up. We will call them for questioning. Sanghvi was Jalan’s (Sonu Jalan) partner. A top bookie who is a Mumbai-based builder’s son, Dilip Ludhani, has also been named. We are probing further. We will call Khan again if needed."

According to reports, Parag Sanghvi has financed two Bollywood films, David Dhawan's Partner and Ram Gopal Verma's The Attacks of 26/11.

During the probe, Arbaaz confessed of his alleged involvement in the betting scandal. He admitted that he placed bets during the previous seasons of IPL and claimed that he lost close to Rs. 2.75 crore during last year's IPL. Arbaaz confessed that over the years he developed the habit of betting. The Dabangg actor also accepted to have known Sonu Jalan for six years, but revealed that he hasn’t placed any bets in the recently concluded IPL 2018.

Arbaaz’s name surfaced in the case after police arrested and questioned the betting racket leader Sonu Jalan aka Sonu Malad on May 15. Jalan, who is suspected to have connections with the underworld and Dawood Ibrahim, was booked under sections 420, 465, 468, 471rw 34 of the Indian Penal Code, section 4(A), 5 of the Gambling Act and IT Act 66A at the Dombivli Police Station, as reported earlier.

Watch the space for more updates on the case.