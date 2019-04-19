After Badhaai Ho, Neena Gupta to star in a thriller opposite Sanjay Mishra

Divya Ramnani April 19 2019, 4.02 pm April 19 2019, 4.02 pm

Neena Gupta, undoubtedly, is on roll. The actor delivered both, a baby and a phenomenal performance in Amit Sharma’s last outing, Badhaai Ho. In the film, Neena played the mother to two grown-up sons and to everyone’s surprise, she gets pregnant once again! Apart from the film’s box-office success, the actor raked in a lot of acclaim for her performance. Not only that but, Neena also bagged several accolades for her role. Talking about her upcoming film, Gupta will next be seen in a thriller titled Gwalior. Also starring Sanjay Mishra, the film is currently being shot in the city of Gwalior itself.

We got in touch with Neena Gupta to know more about the film. Without giving away much, she said, “I can’t reveal much about the plot but it’s a film about Sanjay and me, where he is playing my husband. He will be seen as a retired teacher and I am playing his wife who is very normal and not very educated kind of person and we also have a son. And something happens in our life which we together fight against.”

Interestingly, Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra have also been a part of the National School of Drama, where Neena was senior to him. Upon collaborating with Sanjay Mishra, Neena said, “Well, I had not met him or known him before the shoot. He is a really good actor and an equally good person and there’s no problem. We also got along well. I first met him during the costume trial session and it was so nice and normal. We met like we have known each other for a long time. Looking forward to working with Sanjay.”

Gwalior also stars Manav Vij and Sumit Gulati in pivotal roles and is written and being directed by filmmaker-duo Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal, who have produced several Punjabi films in the past.