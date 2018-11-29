After Bang Bang, Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan to come together for Kabir Khan’s next?

Since years, Kabir Khan and Hrithik Roshan, have been in talks to do a film together, and now it seems that their plans may bear fruit. Buzz is that Hrithik’s next will be directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and will begin after Kabir completes the sports drama ’83 starring Ranveer Singh. Interestingly, the lead actress who has been approached is Katrina Kaif – Hrithik’s co-star in Bang Bang (2014).

Says a trade source, “Kabir and Hrithik have wanted to work together for a long time but it hadn’t worked out till now. But now there is a strong possibility of both of them working together as Kabir has apparently stepped in to complete all the post-production work for Super 30. Hrithik is also completely involved in the project and both, he and Kabir, have been discussing various scripts. Katrina Kaif is Kabir Khan’s favourite actress as they have worked together in four movies and she has been approached to play the female lead in Hrithik’s movie. This one will be an intense love story based on a political background, like most of Kabir’s movies.”

Post Tubelight, Kabir had approached Hrithik with another script and there were unconfirmed reports that while he had liked it, he had put forward a condition before signing the film: that Katrina Kaif should be cast as his heroine. The source adds, “This may not be true because Hrithik never puts down conditions for his directors. For him, it’s about the script. Once he likes it, he leaves it to his director to take it forward. The script that Kabir has pitched to him is a powerful one with strong emotional undertones and lots of romance and Hrithik has liked it while Kabir is excited about working with the star for the first time. Katrina has a strong role to play. The Hrithik-Katrina jodi is also a hot one as both haven’t done a movie after Bang Bang.”

It remains to be seen whether Katrina and Hrithik will do this one and only time will tell whether we will get to see this sizzling pair together once more!