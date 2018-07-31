O Stree, back on Saaho spree! Shraddha Kapoor resumes Prabhas-starrer's shoot

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor recently launched the trailer of her upcoming film Stree which managed to enthral many. The Baaghi star, who also recently wrapped up the shoot of Batti Gul Meter Chalu, is now back on the sets of Saaho, her film with Baahubali fame Prabhas as the male lead. She took to her Instagram story on Monday, to share an image from the sets of the film.

The film, which will mark her debut in South film industry, also marks her collaboration with Prabhas for the very first time. Her makeup artist Shraddha Naik had unveiled her first look from the film recently that saw the actress in a formal outfit, and an intense glare.

Talking about the film, Shraddha earlier told in an interview, “I am definitely excited to be able to work with Prabhas. It’s the first time I am shooting for a Hindi and Telugu bilingual film. It will also be dubbed in other languages. This is a great opportunity for me.”

Reportedly, the team was to film some important portions in Dubai, including an action sequence at Burj Khalifa, but the schedule now stands postponed. The film is also said to have a production budget of a whopping Rs 150 crore.

Also starring Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Arjun Vijay, Jackie Shroff, Lal, Mahesh Manjrekar and Tinnu Anand, Saaho is slated to hit the screens next year.