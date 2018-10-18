Bollywood After beau Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt chills with Priyanka Chopra in NY Rushabh Dhruv October 18 2018, 4.41 pm October 18 2018, 4.41 pm

It’s no more a hidden secret that Alia Bhatt is in New York chilling with beau Ranbir Kapoor. After completing the Kargil schedule of Karan Johar’s Kalank, the bubbly babe flew abroad to spend some time with her love. Ranbir is in the city with paa Rishi Kapoor who is undergoing a treatment for some disease. We’ve already seen pictures of the lovebirds roaming and shopping In NYC and looks like Alia also spared sometime to meet PeeCee.

Photos of the two looking uber stylish has surfaced on the internet and oh-boy it gives us such BFF vibes. While Priyanka Chopra opted for a sexy look which comprised of a red crop top with blue denim along with a long wintery coat, on the other hand, Alia donned a long white shirt with black pants. Going by the pictures we can say that the girls enjoyed each other’s company and how. Must say, we are loving the two divas in one frame. Nothing can be sexier than that!

Rumours of Priyanka's impending wedding with Nick Jonas are rife on social media. The latest reports hint that the two may get hitched in a traditional three day function at a palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Reportedly, a grand bridal shower will be held in New York for Priyanka.

So did Alia meet Priyanka with regards to the Quantico babe’s soon-to-be happening wedding? Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates from the entertainment industry.