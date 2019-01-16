After Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Farhan Akhtar to now turn a boxer for Toofan

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag can easily be called one of Farhan Akhtar's best performances, if not the best. You definitely remember his physique sans an ounce of fat and with those chiseled six-pack abs. His remarkable (and completely believable) transformation to athlete Milkha Singh was the outcome of wholehearted hard work and sheer dedication on Farhan's part. All of it might be recreated since Farhan has now reunited with BMB director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, for another sports film. Isn't that great news?

We learned from the actor's social media account that this time around, it will revolve around a boxer and will be titled Toofan. It is reportedly a fictional film and unlike BMB, won't be a biopic. Needless to say, this will demand days of rigorous training in boxing. He is believed to start prepping soon. As per a report on Times Now, Zaira Wasim, who played the younger version of wrestler Geeta Phogat, has been approached for the film as well.

That Farhan is embarking on a journey of transformation again, reminds us of his taxing preparation for BMB. To achieve the look of the legendary runner when he was at his top form, Farhan trained for approximately six months, six days a week, for four to five hours every day. Apart from his personal trainer Samir Jauri, sprint coach Melwin Castro who earlier trained Asian Games gold medalist Sudha Singh had come on board to train Farhan. Apart from training in the gym and on the track, he was also required to undergo high altitude training sessions since he was scheduled to shoot in Ladakh.

What all the gruelling training resulted in was out there for everyone to see. Wishing the diverse actor all the best for this one too!