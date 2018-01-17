After Bigg Boss, Salman Khan is all set to return with Dus Ka Dum 3

The Salman Khan hosted Bigg boss 11 entertained us all for over three months and has finally come to an end. This season’s winner is actress Shilpa Shinde from Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain fame. But that’s just one part of the story. Now that Salman is done with Bigg Boss, you might be feeling like what the Game of Thrones fans are going through. But fear not, Bollywood’s bhai is there for you.

Post the success of Bigg Boss 11, Salman is ready to return with ‘Dus Ka Dum 3.’ There have been a lot of speculations about Salman making a comeback as the host in the game show after a gap of 8 years. Reports from leading news portals mention that the show is supposed to air after the IPL, which could be sometime around June end or the first week of July.

The first two seasons were aired on weekends but this time the show might be aired between Monday to Friday. The show’s timings aren’t decided yet. Just like Bigg Boss, Dus Ka Dum will have common people participating, whereas celebs will be making special appearances.

According to reports, this year Dus Ka Dum will feature a second screen - mobile. According to a source to a leading daily, “The makers had tried this with KBC 9, so now they are planning to take it ahead and make 10 Ka Dum the biggest interactive show. Viewers sitting at home can play the game along with the contestants in the studio and win prizes.”

Salman will start shooting for of Dus Ka Dum promo from next month, according to reports.