It was last year when Ranbir Kapoor's father Rishi Kapoor had flown down to New York to undergo medical treatment for an undisclosed illness. Ever since then, his well-wishers have been worried and all those pictures of Rishi Kapoor lean and pale only added to their concern. Now, the Chandni actor has not only recovered well but has been seeing a lot of visitors straight from Bollywood. After Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani and others, a star kid recently met Rishiji over a meal.

A photo of Rishi Kapoor along with his wife Neetu Kapoor has gone viral on the web which sees the two having a meal with Nikhil Nanda and Shweta Bachchan Nanda's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Going by the picture, we can say that Rishi Kapoor has surely lost oodles of weight. However, he is looking fit, hale and hearty in a sweatshirt. Navya Nanda, on the other hand, looks cute and is all smiles in the picture. Seems like after a pool of Bollywood stars visiting Rishi, now it's time for the star kids to visit the senior.

Have a look at the picture below:

Earlier, filmmaker and Rishi Kapoor’s close associate Rahul Rawail had opened up on Rishi Kapoor’s health and revealed that he is now cancer-free. Rahul said, “Rishi and I have known each other for 61 years. I have always been in touch with him. We always have interactions over the phone. In fact ever since he went for his treatment, I have kept a check on his health condition. I spoke with him and as soon I got to know about him being cured, I took to the social media.”