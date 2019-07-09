Rushabh Dhruv July 09 2019, 5.11 pm July 09 2019, 5.11 pm

Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli have never minced words. But it is moreover Rangoli who is known to give a piece of her mind on the micro-blogging website to people who try to take panga with the Ranaut sisters. The faithful sister is known to back Kangana by lashing out at the 'nepotism' gang on Twitter. Now, after targeting Bollywood, Rangoli's latest target happens to be the media. At the recently held song launch event of Judgementall Hai Kya, Kangana and a journalist had a heated argument. Owing to the same, a few senior journalists have decided to meet Ekta Kapoor and demand an apology from the Manikarnika actress. Reports further highlight that in case, Kangana fails to give a public apology, media will boycott Judgementall Hai Kya promotions completely.

With the news spreading like wildfire over the internet, Rangoli is back to her business. Mrs Chandel took to Twitter and has lashed out at journos who want Kangana to apologise. In one of her tweets, Rangoli also claimed that Kangana will never give an apology.

Check out a few tweets by Rangoli Chandel below:

Ek baat ka main vaada karti hoon, Kangana se apology toh nahin milegi, in bikau, nange, deshdrohi, desh ke dalal, libtard mediawalon ko, magar woh tumko dho dho kar sidha zaroor karegi ... just wait and watch, tumne galat insaan se maafi mangi hai ... 🙏 pic.twitter.com/gm8UvupO3S — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 9, 2019

Tu kya boycott karegi Kangana ko, tum media walon ne use Mental psycho chudail whore black magic witch kya nahin banaya, dekh usko aaj woh kahan hai, teri pahunch se bahar, chal dafa ho, sab libtard ko mirchi lagi... 👏👏👏👏that was the idea, ab tadap aur tadap ... https://t.co/XsTxY38NAq — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 9, 2019

Haan hum dehati hain, achcha hua tumhari tarah angrez nahin hain, English bol bol ke apne desh ko he bhool gaye hain, gaddar beshram aur bikau ho gaye hain, hum toh aaj bhi desi hain aur dehati style mein jawab dete hain, dost bankar churi kaise ghopni hai..(contd) https://t.co/aSE5dJmHWX — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 9, 2019

And here's the fight between Kangana and the journalist, just in case you have not watched it yet:

Coming to the video, it had Kangana interrupting the journalist while he tried to ask a question. “You have been writing really nasty things about me. How do you even manage to think so nastily?” she said. To which, the journalist responded saying it was unfair for her to speak to him in that manner. “Is it fair for you to write things like that? You are bashing my film Manikarnika. You are calling me a jingoistic woman who’s making a film on nationalism. Is it my mistake to make a film (on nationalism)?” the actor continued.

Let's see what happens next.