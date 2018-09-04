After Bullet Raja, Sonakshi Sinha and Saif Ali Khan to share screen space again!

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Saif Ali Khan’s last outing Bullet Raja, back in the year 2013, couldn’t impress the audience. However, the pairing of the two was loved by all. You would be delighted to know that the duo, after 5 years, is set to share the screen again. If the reports are to be believed, the two will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s untitled film.

The film is reportedly a sequel to Life In A Metro, released in the year 2007.

As per the reports by DNA After Hrs, Saif’s wife Kareena Kapoor was first supposed to play the role but the Veere Di Wedding star had to decline the offer due to prior professional commitments. The film was also offered to Kangana, but she had to reject it as well. Following which, the makers zeroed in on Sonakshi.

While the rest of the details are yet to be unveiled, it’s said that Sonakshi might not play Saif’s love interest in the film, but the two will be seen together in a couple of scenes.

Reports also have that Basu has roped in Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Taapsee Pannu and Ishaan Khatter as well for this project.