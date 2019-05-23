Priyanka Chopra dedicates time to fulfil her UNICEF duties post Cannes, meets unprivileged kids in Ethiopia

Darshana Devi May 23 2019, 12.08 pm May 23 2019, 12.08 pm

Global diva Priyanka Chopra is surely one of the finest actors we have today. She recently oozed glamour at the red carpet of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2019 and her dramatic outfits at the French Riviera are currently the talk of the town! With looks to kill, she totally owned the red carpet every time she made her appearance. After bidding adieu to the fest, she moved on to fulfil her duty as UNICEF’s Goodwill Ambassador. The actor jetted off to Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa to be part of a program that centres on the empowerment of children.

The former Miss World met the Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde, who is also the first female president of the country. She, who shares literally every detail of her life on social media, has filled her Instagram and Twitter accounts with pictures and video snippets from her visit. In one of the videos, she wrote about how the primary school enrollment in Ethiopia has ‘tripled’ between the years 2000 and 2017 and added that it’s due to ‘the Ethiopian government's investment in education and its dedication to the future of the country’. She further wrote about how a major percentage of children there carry the baggage of so much responsibility and emphasised ‘that should not be a child's responsibility at any age.’

Here’s a look at Priyanka’s post:

PeeCee was also seen shaking a leg to the traditional Ethiopian song and mentioned in her post that she has ‘bonded’ with the country over the joy she shared through dancing.

Check it out here:

She also shared the story of a 15-year-old girl and brought the importance of education under the light.

She penned a long note for the President of Ethiopia.

That’s indeed a sweet gesture from the star. Good going Desi Girl!