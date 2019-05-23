Priyanka Chopra dedicates time to fulfil her UNICEF duties post Cannes, meets unprivileged kids in Ethiopia

Global diva Priyanka Chopra is surely one of the finest actors we have today. She recently oozed glamour at the red carpet of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2019 and her dramatic outfits at the French Riviera are currently the talk of the town! With looks to kill, she totally owned the red carpet every time she made her appearance. After bidding adieu to the fest, she moved on to fulfil her duty as UNICEF’s Goodwill Ambassador. The actor jetted off to Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa to be part of a program that centres on the empowerment of children.
The former Miss World met the Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde, who is also the first female president of the country. She, who shares literally every detail of her life on social media, has filled her Instagram and Twitter accounts with pictures and video snippets from her visit. In one of the videos, she wrote about how the primary school enrollment in Ethiopia has ‘tripled’ between the years 2000 and 2017 and added that it’s due to ‘the Ethiopian government's investment in education and its dedication to the future of the country’. She further wrote about how a major percentage of children there carry the baggage of so much responsibility and emphasised ‘that should not be a child's responsibility at any age.’
Here’s a look at Priyanka’s post:
Day 1: My first visit was to the Sibiste Negasi Primary School in Addis Ababa. In Ethiopia, primary school enrollment between 2000 and 2017 has TRIPLED. This is because of the Ethiopian government’s investment in education and its dedication to the future of the country...but there is still so much work to do. 2.6 M children of primary and secondary school age are out of school, and 50% of children attending school drop out by grade 8. Because of poverty children are responsible for much more than just learning, like caring for siblings, walking miles to collect water and other house hold chores...things that should not be a child’s responsibility at any age. A child is a child. @unicef’s efforts, along with a very committed government, are focused on getting every child in school, ensuring every child has a quality education, and that every child completes school. Thank you Principal Abebech, Dagmawit (7th grade), and all the other students who made my first day in ethopia so special. Go to my stories to follow this trip. @unicefethiopia #achildisachild #foreverychild
PeeCee was also seen shaking a leg to the traditional Ethiopian song and mentioned in her post that she has ‘bonded’ with the country over the joy she shared through dancing.
Check it out here:
Dance is such an important part of Ethiopian culture. Wherever I have been so far...even though we don’t speak each other’s languages...the joy that has been shared through dance has bonded me with this amazing country forever. (Even though I’m terrible at it🤦🏽♀️😂) Ethiopia is extremely rich in culture and compassion. 🇪🇹 🙏🏽❤️ @unicefethiopia #yodabyssinia
She also shared the story of a 15-year-old girl and brought the importance of education under the light.
This is Hasina (15), she is a 7th grade student who loves to go to school. She used to live with her sister and her husband, and without her knowing, her sisters’ husband was arranging her marriage to one of his friends...she was 12 at the time. One day when the man visited her house to pester her parents to marry her, she escaped to a friends house and the next day went to one of the community-based child’s marriage prevention platforms (alone), which she had heard about at school. She asked herself, if She married now, would she ever go back to school again? Hasina loves learning and wasn’t willing to trade her education or freedom for anything.That gave her the courage to stand up for herself. The community, along with the authorities, stepped in and stopped the marriage. The man was charged. It’s important to understand that it takes an immense amount of courage to go against these cultural “norms” that have existed for centuries. Hasina is a very brave girl. It was so heartening to see the elders in the community learning from the examples these young girls are setting, standing up against child marriage and female genital mutilation/cutting. Education gave these girls that perspective. This community is an example of how change is possible. FEMALE RIGHTS ARE HUMAN RIGHTS. To make a difference and learn more about @Unicef’s efforts, visit UNICEF. Link in bio.
She penned a long note for the President of Ethiopia.
This afternoon I had the honor of meeting Madam President Sahle-Work Zewde, the first female president of Ethiopia. Her fierce commitment to the empowerment and advancement of women is unprecedented. She also has a global perspective for the development of her country - Ethiopia is the second largest host country of refugees in Africa, they’ve taken in just under 1M. She’s pushing for policies that provide people with access to education and other essential needs so they can improve their familial economic situation and hence the economy of Ethiopia. I’m so inspired. @unicef @unicefethiopia #achildisachild #foreverychild
That’s indeed a sweet gesture from the star. Good going Desi Girl!