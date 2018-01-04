After Dangals success, Aamir Khan becomes the No. 1 foreign actor on IMDb China

Dangal’s winning run shows no sign of stopping. After Dangal took the top spot, now Aamir Khan becomes the No 1 foreign actor on IMDb China. Dangal was a 2016 release and its date with success doesn’t seem to end. Mr Perfectionist continues to bring home the accolades and the top spot in the Chinese IMDb Annual survey is the latest on the list.

Post the stupendous success of ‘Dangal’ in China, the actor’s fan base has increased tremendously. Dangal which had a record-breaking collection in India also topped the charts in China. The rise of the film in China took both fans and critics by surprise. Such was its craze that the film managed to beat many Hollywood films in its wake. The filmed earned a whopping Rs 1900 crores at the global box office of which Rs 1000 crore came from the China box office. No wonder then that Aamir has become the most loved actor there. Owing to his huge popularity, his earlier movies like ‘3 Idiots’, ‘PK‘ and ‘Dhoom 3‘ were also very successful at the Chinese box office.

For the Dangal hero, this is a great start to 2018. This year will also see Aamir as a pirate in ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’ where he will share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan.