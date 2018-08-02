After debut, TV actress Dipika Kakar looking forward to joining the Bollywood Paltan

The trailer of JP Dutta’s Paltan has been released and it is dominated by the men, but we also get to see a glimpse of the actresses and one of them is Dipika Kakar. She is one of the most famous faces on Indian television. The actress known for her lead role in TV series Sasural Simar Ka is all set to make her big screen debut with Paltan.

At the trailer launch event, when Dipika was asked if she would do more films after Paltan, the actress replied, “If sir (JP Dutta) calls me with an opportunity, I will just run and grab it, rest it's all in the hands of God.”

Apart from Dipika, Paltan also stars actresses like Sonal Chauhan and Monica Gill. When at the trailer launch these actresses were asked about how much scope they have in Paltan which focuses on soldiers and their struggle, JP Dutta answered on their behalf and said, “Behind every strong soldier there’s a strong family.”

Well, with Paltan, Dipika surely joins the league of TV actresses like Mouni Roy, Tara Sutaria and Mrunal Thakur who are are making their Bollywood debut soon. We are sure fans of Deepika can’t wait to watch her on the big screen. Paltan is slated to release on September 7, 2018.