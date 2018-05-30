home/ entertainment/ bollywood
After her black monokini stint, Disha BARES her abs and we can't stop staring!

First published: May 29, 2018 07:57 PM IST | Updated: May 29, 2018 07:57 PM IST | Author: Kadambari Srivastava

Disha Patani is setting the temperatures soaring, one picture at a time. The Baaghi 2 actress posted a picture of herself in a sexy black monokini yesterday and we were floored. But that was just the beginning. Disha has now posted a picture of herself flashing those killer abs and we just cannot keep our eyes off her!

Take a look yourself.

Well, well, well. Katrina was the one who had made our eyes pop out with her abs stint in ‘Kaala Chashma’, and later on Jacqueline in ‘Ek Do Teen’ remake. And now, it’s the pretty Disha who has stepped into the fiery zone with this picture. Mind you, the earlier picture was no less. Here it is, to refresh your memory.

HOT! Disha is surely making the summer hotter with this avatar of hers, don’t you think?

On the work front too, Disha is one busy gal. After the super success of her last Baaghi 2 with alleged beau Tiger Shroff, she has been brought on board Salman Khan’s Bharat. Disha will reportedly be playing a trapeze artiste and the sequence is going to be a tribute to late Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker. Apart from Disha, Priyanka Chopra is also a part of the movie.

 

