After Irrfan and Sonali Bendre now Nafisa Ali diagnosed with cancer

Veteran actress and social activist, Nafisa Ali Sodhi has been diagnosed with stage 3 cancer. The actress took to her Instagram account and shared the news with her fans. She posted a picture of her with good friend and former Congress President, Sonia Gandhi who had come to pay a visit. She captioned it as, "Just met my precious friend who wished me luck & to get well from my just diagnosed stage 3 cancer."

Nafisa Ali has been a part of many iconic films like Junoon, Life In A Metro, Yamla Pagla Deewana and Tigmanshu Dhulia’s latest film, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3. She is married to Colonel RS Sodhi and is blessed with three children, Armana, Pia and Ajit. After a good run in Bollywood, Nafisa ventured into politics in the year 2005. But she managed to bag a Lok Sabha seat only in the year 2009. She has been affiliated with Congress since then.

Recently, actress Sonali Bendre, Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap and actor Irrfan Khan too were diagnosed with this deadly disease and are taking their treatments respectively. We wish a speedy recovery and good health to all of them.

