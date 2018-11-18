image
Sunday, November 18th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

After Irrfan and Sonali Bendre now Nafisa Ali diagnosed with cancer

Bollywood

After Irrfan and Sonali Bendre now Nafisa Ali diagnosed with cancer

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   November 18 2018, 11.18 am
back
BollywoodCancerEntertainmentIrrfan KhanNafisa AliSonali BendreTahira Kashyap
nextDeepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: The couple is back in Mumbai, here are the first pics
ALSO READ

Amitabh Bachchan's recent post on Shah Rukh Khan's little AbRam is a deja vu of sorts

Gulshan Kumar biopic: Kamal Anand in trouble for announcing a documentary on music legend

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Wedding: Madly in love dulha had the cutest mehndi design!