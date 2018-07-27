After Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi too wants to become an actress, reveals Boney Kapoor

Late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor made her dream Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak. The film is a hit and the young actress has been getting rave reviews for her performance in the movie. And looks like post Janhvi’s debut, her younger sister too has plans to set foot in the world of showbiz.

It was a few years ago that Janhvi expressed her desire to be an actress and her parents stood by her decision. Whereas Khushi Kapoor had no plans to get into acting as Sridevi in an interview had revealed, "Yes, Khushi says she wants to get into modeling. Pehle, she wanted to become a doctor. Phir doctor se lawyer and now it's modeling. So, I am waiting for the shock to happen."

But with the success of Dhadak, Khushi seems to have changed her mind. During a recent media interaction when Boney was asked if his younger daughter too wants to follow the suit, this is what he said, “I wouldn't say that I motivated Janhvi. I encouraged her to let her do what she wants. Why curb someone's natural instincts? Like for one, I didn't know until Salman (Khan) told me that Arjun has it in him to become an actor. On the other hand, my eldest child, Anshula is extremely academically inclined. And Khushi first wanted to become a model - but has now shifted her focus to becoming an actress”.

In that case, we are now eagerly waiting for another Kapoor to take Bollywood by storm.