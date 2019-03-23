After Javed Akhtar, veteran lyricist Sameer shocked to see his name in the credits of Narendra Modi biopic

Actor Vivek Oberoi, who has been away from films for a while, is making a big comeback with the biopic of PM Narendra Modi. The makers of the film have kept fans intrigued with constant updates on the cast and posters. Moreover, the release of Vivek’s nine different looks in the film amped up anticipation level to its peak. On Wednesday, the trailer of the film was out but it had audiences divided as some loved it and some did not. Apart from that, another thing that created quite a stir was how the trailer of the biopic saw Javed Akhtar's name as a lyricist.

Sharing a snippet from Narendra Modi's trailer, Mr Akhtar expressed (on Twitter) that he was shocked to find his name there. The screenshot from the trailer credited Javed Akhtar at the bottom of the poster as a lyricist along with Central Board of Film Certification chief and well-known lyricist Prasoon Joshi, Sameer and others. Javed sahab said he has not written any song from the film. When we reached out to Javed Akhtar on the same, he did not answer. Well, he’s not alone, another veteran lyricist Sameer has also wondered how his name popped up in the credits of the biopic.

When we tried to contact veteran lyricist Sameer, he spoke to us on length about why he is shocked to see his name falsely credited for the film. He said, "As when Javed ji tweeted, I saw my name too in the credit list and I tried getting in touch with the makers of the film. I called up the producer (Sandip Ssingh) and director Omung but their cell phone was switched off. Later when I contacted T-Series since the film’s music rights are with them and wanted to know exactly what’s happening, they told me that they'll get back to me only by Monday."

"This is not a normal film and it’s related to the Prime Minister of our country and I need to know if my name is associated with something wrong or right and until I find out, I won’t sit quietly and I will keep knocking doors and troubling the concerned people. If any of my work has been taken as part of the film, then I should be aware of the same. If you also notice, Prasoon Joshi’s name is also in the credit list and I am not sure if he too is associated with the film," he further added.

After lyricists Javed Akhtar and Sameer gave out statements expressing that they have not given any inputs in PM Modi's film poster, producer Sandip Ssingh now has issued a statement to clarify the credit fiasco. “T-series being the official music partner of our film. We have taken the songs ‘Ishwar Allah’ from the film ‘1947: Earth’ and the song ‘Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walon’ from the film ‘Dus’, thus we have given the due credits to respective lyricists Javed Sahab and Sameer Ji,” Sandip Ssingh’s statement read.

The biopic traces the journey of NaMo from his humble beginnings to him gracing the Prime Minister’s chair. The film also stars Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, among others, in key roles. It’s hitting the screens on 5th April 2019.