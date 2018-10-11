After Kailash Kher, Sona Mohapatra now calls Anu Malik a serial predator

The #MeToo movement is at its peak in India all thanks to Tanushree Dutta who spoke about sexual harassment she faced on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss. After Tanushree, many other women from the industry have spoken up about the sexual harassment they have faced and one of them is singer Sona Mohapatra. The singer accused Kailash Kher for touching her inappropriately. She called him a serial predator. And now, she has also mentioned Anu Malik’s name in her recent Instagram post.

In her post, she has written that Kailash Kher is a serial predator and while stating that there are many like him in the industry, she has mentioned Anu Malik. Sona’s post has once again surprised us a Malik is one of the most famous names in the music industry and has been working since more than three decades.

While talking to News 18 about Sona’s allegations, the music composer said, “She’s meaning some case that had happened long time back. It has nothing to do with me. I have never worked with her also. So, I don't want to comment anything on it. She’s just dragging my name into this. I have not even met her.”