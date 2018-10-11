After Kailash Kher, Sona Mohapatra now calls Anu Malik a serial predator

The #MeToo movement is at its peak in India all thanks to Tanushree Dutta who spoke about sexual harassment she faced on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss. After Tanushree, many other women from the industry have spoken up about the sexual harassment they have faced and one of them is singer Sona Mohapatra. The singer accused Kailash Kher for touching her inappropriately. She called him a serial predator. And now, she has also mentioned Anu Malik’s name in her recent Instagram post.
To all the young girls & women who are coming out with their experiences with this creep, journalists, ‘fans’ & even kids from college, know that you are not alone. This guy, #KailashKher is a serial predator & has been for years as are many others like Anu Malik in the industry. I cannot be tweeting about everyone cus I work 18 hour work days & have a life to live & breathe in. Also I cannot comment on many others basis heresay. That would be unfair. (Many journalists have been asking me for stories thinking that I’m most likely to ‘spill the beans’. I’m not) It is important that we stick to facts & our personal experiences to make this a serious & credible movement to help clean a system & lopsided power structure. It is just a start but an important one. #TimesUp #India #Change
In her post, she has written that Kailash Kher is a serial predator and while stating that there are many like him in the industry, she has mentioned Anu Malik. Sona’s post has once again surprised us a Malik is one of the most famous names in the music industry and has been working since more than three decades.
While talking to News 18 about Sona’s allegations, the music composer said, “She’s meaning some case that had happened long time back. It has nothing to do with me. I have never worked with her also. So, I don't want to comment anything on it. She’s just dragging my name into this. I have not even met her.”