After Kalank, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan all set to team up for the fifth time?

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan started their careers with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year. After SOTY, the two starred in movies like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Currently, the two are shooting for their fourth movie together titled Kalank and even before this movie hits the screens there are reports that the two are all set to team up for the fifth time. According to a report in Filmfare, Alia and Varun are all set to team up for David Dhawan’s next.

Reportedly, Dhawans are planning to revive the No.1 franchise and the movie that Alia and Varun are coming together for could be one of them. Alia and Varun have always come together for masala commercial films and David Dhawan is known to give us those kinds of movies that are high-on entertainment. Plus, Alia has mostly been a part of movies that are romantic, emotional and dramatic, so if she collaborates with David Dhawan it will be interesting to see the actress being a part of a full-on comedy film.

This also reminds us that last month when Varun interacted with his fans on Twitter, the actor hinted at one more film with Alia after Kalank. He had said that there’s a surprise next year. Well, now we simply can’t wait for an announcement of this movie