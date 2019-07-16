Darshana Devi July 16 2019, 11.47 am July 16 2019, 11.47 am

Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh may have been raking in the moolah at the box office, but the criticisms haven’t stopped coming. Since day 1 of its release, various fans and critics have been slamming the film for its alleged portrayal of ‘misogyny’ and ‘toxic masculinity’. Amidst the hullabaloo, director Sandeep Vanga had come in defence of the film by calling the critics ‘bizarre’ and unhealthy’. But it looks like his statements didn’t go down well with Taapsee, who is well known for being savagely vocal on Twitter.

On Monday, a tragic incident of a 19-year-old girl getting killed by her boyfriend on the suspicion of her ‘character’ was reported. Retweeting a news article, Taapsee wrote, “Or maybe let’s just say they were madly in love with each other and this ‘act’ was to validate his TRUE love for her.” Well, this was clearly a dig at Vanga, who had responded to the criticisms saying, "When you are deeply in love and deeply connected to a woman (and vice versa), if you don’t have the liberty of slapping each other, then I don’t see anything there,” and added, “If you can’t slap, if you can’t touch your woman wherever you want, if you can’t kiss, I don’t see emotion there."

Take a look at Taapsee’s tweet here:

Or maybe let’s just say they were madly in love with each other n this ‘act’ was to validate his TRUE love for her. 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/BGmhA7XHyM — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 15, 2019

However, Taapsee’s comment soon attracted a lot of trolls. While some attacked her thinking she was serious, others lashed out at the actor for using a ‘real murder’ incident to take a dig at someone. Taapsee, soon, reacted to the backlash and justified herself saying that it was just sarcasm.

Here’s Taapsee’s tweet:

Statutory warning: people with no sense of sarcasm kindly ignore me n my tweet. Thank you , it was nice not knowing you 🙏🏼 https://t.co/OhIeOd6ZYf — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 15, 2019

This comes after Taapsee's dig at Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel. Pannu had congratulated the stars and the crew of the film but had failed to name Kangana. Rangoli then labelled the Manmarziyaan actor a ‘sasti copy’ for not giving Kangana a special mention while lauding the Judgementall Hai Kya trailer. Later, when Varun Dhawan shared words of appreciation for the Saand Ki Aankh teaser, Taapsee was quick to respond by asking him why he hadn’t mentioned her name specifically in his post.

Check out Taapsee’s tweet here:

Arre Varun but u have not written our names 🧐 y no appreciation for us ??? Why why why? — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 11, 2019