After Kartik Aaryan, here's another Bollywood actor to back out from IIFA

Post Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety star Kartik Aaryan backing out from performing at the IIFA awards 2018 due to a ligament tear, now here’s another actor who backed out from the ceremony too. While the news might just break your heart, we must say, the actor has a genuine reason. It’s Bollywood’s dashing hunk and your favourite, Shahid Kapoor! The actor who was supposed to perform at the awards gala on June 24, 2018, backed off at the last minute. Here’s why.

The Padmaavat actor is suffering from a severe back injury which occurred during the shoot of his upcoming movie Batti Gul Meter Chalu. But despite the pain, the dedicated actor reportedly resumed his work after only a few days off, which made things worse for him. The pain is said to have intensified and he has been forced to take a few weeks off until a full recovery.

"It was while attempting a tricky step that he suffered a back spasm and was advised against any strenuous activity by the doctor. Although Shahid was scheduled to fly out to Thailand last night, he called off the plan. The IIFA organizers were fairly understanding about it," a source told mid-day.

However, much to the relief of the organisers, Race 3 star Bobby Deol recently stepped in to perform at the ceremony. This will also mark the actor’s return to the stage after seven years. Revealing the same, a source close to Bobby said, "His IIFA act is going to be about his journey in Bollywood. Bobby's act will start with his popular songs from the 90's like 'Humko Tumse Pyaar Hai' and to his recent hits like 'Selfish' and 'Party Chale On' from Race 3."

B-Town celebs like Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and also Rekha are gearing up to set the stage on fire and fans can’t contain excitement!