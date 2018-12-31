After Katrina's exit, it's Varun and Shraddha for Remo D'Souza's dance film?

Remo D'Souza's yet-to-be-titled dance film has been on the news for the longest time now. Ever since the makers officially announced Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif's names for it, we were all eager to discover the new on-screen couple. However, Kat, who is presently shooting for Bharat, moved out of the project a couple of days ago citing date issues. "Katrina has always been a thorough professional. Her dates were clashing with Bharat, which she is currently shooting for," a statement from her spokesperson read.

Meanwhile, as per the latest developments, Shraddha Kapoor has been brought on board for the same. As per a report on Mid-day, Jacqueline Fernandez and Kriti Sanon were also being considered for the role but Shraddha had the last laugh. Let us remind you that many are referring to this film as the third instalment of ABCD franchise and ABCD 2 had featured Varun and Shraddha as the lead pair as well.

Gossip mongers also assumed that Kat moved out of the film since she was not keen to work with Remo D'Souza after the debacle of his directorial ventures Race 3 and The Flying Jatt. Let's see if the tried and successful pair of Varun and Shraddha brings in good luck for Remo!