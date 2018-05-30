After Madhuri Dixit, now Sanjay Dutt teams up with Manisha Koirala

Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit will be teaming up for Kalank after a gap of around more than two decades. Well, the two coming together for a movie is surely a big deal as in the 90s there was a strong buzz about Madhuri and Sanjay being in a relationship. While we are super excited to see the hit jodi back on the silver screen, here’s one more news about Sanjay collaborating with an actress with whom he has earlier shared screen space. We are talking about Manisha Koirala.

Sanjay Dutt and Manisha Koirala will be seen together in the former’s next production venture which will be a Hindi remake of Telugu film Prasthaanam. Manisha will be playing the role of Dutt’s wife in the film.

While talking to Mumbai Mirror, the director of the film, Deva Katta, who has helmed the Telugu film as well said, “Each character in Prasthaanam has a very strong role to play for which we needed actors with great caliber. When the team came up with the idea of casting Manisha for the part of Sanjay’s onscreen wife, it felt like the perfect match. I am looking forward to direct them, especially since they are coming back together after 10 years.”

Well, let’s see if the two will be able to recreate the magic on the big screen or not. The movie will also star Ali Fazal and Amyra Dastur in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Manisha Koirala will be seen as Nargis Dutt in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju.