After Malaika Arora Khan and Arjun Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan spotted hand in hand with Giorgia Andriani

Darshana Devi April 19 2019, 6.31 pm April 19 2019, 6.31 pm

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora Khan have been the gossip columns’ favourite obsession for a while. The duo has successfully remained tight-lipped about their relationship till date. However, their frequent outings and pictures of them walking hand-in-hand have made it more than evident that there’s indeed something cooking between the two. Well, it looks like here’s somebody to give them tough competition in PDA and it’s none other than Arora’s ex-husband Arbaaz Khan.

We’re saying this after going through the latest pictures of Arbaaz with his lady-love Giorgia Andriani. The two were spotted walking while holding each other’s hands in Bandra on Friday and that is making us assume that the ex-flames Malaika and Arbaaz have moved from each other. In the pictures, Arbaaz dons a casual black tee with a pair of tracks and Giorgia can be seen in a beige top teamed with a pair of bell bottoms. Here, have a look.

Unlike Malaika, Arbaaz has confirmed his love-affair with Giorgia. In a chat with Deccan Chronicle recently, he got candid about the same and said, “If I had to hide my affair, I would not have brought it in open. I unhesitatingly admit that Georgia is there in my life at this point in time. Somebody who I have at this time in my life is a friend who I am also dating. Where it is going to go? Only time will tell. Yes, undoubtedly, we are together.”

Adding that Giorgia is a positive influence in his life, he added, “When you are living alone then you tend to take life casually. You can either change for the better or probably for the worst. You can get addicted to a bottle or you may think that there is nothing left in your life. Fortunately, I was not in that mindset and my partner encourages me to remain positive and go ahead in life.”