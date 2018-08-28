bollywood After Manikarnika, Cheat India poster out! Emraan and Kangana have upped their game, where’s Hrithik? murtuza nullwala August 28 2018, 4.09 pm August 28 2018, 4.09 pm

Gear up to witness a clash of titans on January 15, 2019. Three films will be hitting the screens on the same day. Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30, Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi and Emraan Hashmi’s Cheat India will fight it out at the box office. Well, on one side moviegoers are excited to witness this massive clash between Hrithik and Kangana, on the other hand, the actress will also be clashing with her first co-star Emraan Hashmi.

On August 15, 2018, the makers of Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi released the poster of the film. The poster has surely created a good buzz and Kangana’s fierce avatar has received a positive response. The makers are also planning to come up with the teaser on Gandhi Jayanti this year and trailer on November 19 as it’s Rani Lakshmibai’s birth anniversary.

Meanwhile, the makers of Cheat India have also unveiled the first poster of the film. The movie revolves around the education system, and the poster perfect suits the film’s theme and the tagline ‘Nakal Mein Hie Akal Hai’. The movie is backed by a very successful team who have had three hit films in their kitty in recent times – Neerja, Hindi Medium and Tumhari Sulu.

Well, Kangana Ranaut and Emraan Hashmi have surely upped their game and look ready for the clash. But the biggest question is where is Hrithik Roshan? Apart from a few leaked pictures from the sets, we haven’t seen or heard much about Super 30. The movie, which is a biopic on mathematician Anand Kumar, was announced with a lot of fanfare. However, after that there has been no buzz at all.

Hrithik’s last two releases, Kaabil and Mohenjo Daro, too had clashed at the box office with other films. Mohenjo Daro clashed with Rustom and was a disaster at the box office and though Kaabil was a hit, it couldn’t do more than its competitor, Raees starring Shah Rukh Khan. While Hrithik is a bigger star than Emraan and Kangana, it’s important to have a perfect marketing strategy in order to be a hit at the box office. Time to pull up your socks Hrithik!