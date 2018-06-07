After opting out of Nagraj Manjule’s next, Amitabh Bachchan joins the cast again

Amitabh Bachchan was all set to collaborate with Sairat director Nagraj Manjule. The director was going to make his Bollywood debut with a film titled Jhund. However, owing to multiples delays, Big B decided to opt out of the film. But now Bhushan Kumar has come on board to produce the film and he has convinced Amitabh Bachchan to be a part of it.

A source told Mumbai Mirror, “Mr Bachchan had even returned the signing amount to the former producers but when Bhushan heard the script he really liked it. He decided to back the film and subsequently met him to bring him back. The makers are now working on getting fresh dates from Mr Bachchan for the shoot.”

Bhushan had earlier produced Amitabh Bachchan-starrer ‘Bhootnath Returns’. Talking about collaborating with Big B again, Bhushan said, “I am glad that the project will take off soon and I am getting an opportunity to work with Amitji again. When (filmmaker) Savita Hiremath got the script to me and I saw Nagraj’s dedication to the subject, it made me want to back it. The subject is very good.”

The actor will be seen playing the role of a retired sports teacher who starts a slum soccer movement.