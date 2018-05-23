After Padmaavat, Salman Khan Films’ Loveratri in trouble over its title

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat released amidst much controversy and made a successful stand at the box-office. Now, there is one more film which has landed into trouble. It is Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s debut venture Loveratri. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) took offense against the film’s title distorting the meaning of a Hindu festival. VHP declared that it wouldn’t allow the screening of the film as it might hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

“We will not allow its exhibition in cinema halls in the country. We don't want the sentiments of Hindus to be hurt. The film is set against the backdrop of Navratri, a Hindu festival, and the name distorts its meaning", said VHP’s international working president Alok Kumar to PTI.

Earlier, the Padmavaat controversy which expanded like a wild fire landed up the makers in a gigantic trouble. The never-ending controversy led to the constant push of its release date. Its unfortunate for the leads Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain as they still await the release of the trailer of the film.

The film is a romantic drama based in Gujarat, and the story revolves around the love affair of the leading couple over the span of a nine night festival of Navratri. Even as the shooting for the film is well underway, promotions have begun as the makers have released the first look of the film. Directed by Abhiraj Minawal, the film is set to release on September 21.