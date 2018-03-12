After Padman, Akshay Kumar ready to step away from social dramas

Akshay Kumar is in no mood to rest after his success with Padman. The actor is already shooting for Kesari, an 1897 war drama. In 2018, Akshay will be seen in the sci-fi film 2.0 alongside Rajinikanth and in the Reema Kagti directed Gold. Following a number of social drama films such as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, the actor is looking forward to work on a comedy.

"It's been a while since I have done a full-on comedy film. It's a genre that I really enjoy working in," said Kumar to Mid-day. True to his word, Akshay will begin shooting for Housefull 4 at the end of this year. "I am looking forward to that film. Housefull 4 is going to be like a three-month vacation. For me, it's like a reunion of old friends," he said. In Housefull 4, the Padman star will reunite with Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan and director Sajid Khan.

In the last couple of years, Akshay had played in various genres such as comedies and actioners. He also worked in Airlift, which was quite a thought-provoking film. According to him, his film choices have been conscious decisions as the industry often typecasts artists.

"I don't want the media to typecast me. Earlier, I was trapped with the image of an action hero. I couldn't experiment as they [the audience] wouldn't accept me in a different avatar. That phase of my career impacted me deeply. That's why I constantly change the kind of films I do," he reasons.

Akshay added that though Padman was successful, it couldn’t fully remove the stigma of menstruation in some parts of the country. "There is a section of the audience, in places like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, who are hesitating to go for the movie. I noticed that men are not allowing their wives to watch it. I want to break that with the film,” he told Mid-day.