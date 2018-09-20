After Peecee and Deepika, Tiger Shroff to make Hollywood debut?

Priyanka Chopra has been making waves in the West and so has Deepika Padukone. Deepika made her present felt with an important role xXx???. There seems be another Bollywood export in the waiting. Next in line is our action star Tiger Shroff. The man with a ripped physique and fab action skills could possibly make his Hollywood debut in a big-budget movie.

A report in Mumbai Mirror reveals that Lawrence Kasanoff, the producer of the Mortal Kombat series, visited Mumbai recently just to meet Tiger and discuss the project. He was accompanied by a big studio head and Emmy-Award winning writer Sean Catherine Derek of the Batman series. Veteran actor Gulshan Grover’s son, Sanjay Grover who has been a part of the project was also there during the meetings. The source close to the tabloid reveals that Sanjay played an instrumental role in suggesting Tiger’s name to the Hollywood filmmaker.

The source also said, “Larry shared the script of his film with Sanjay who suggested they bring on board a fresh new face to play the lead and strongly recommended his childhood buddy Tiger, with whom he had studied in school, to play the lead. Larry and his team were impressed with Tiger who they felt has an international look, is trained in martial arts, has a large fan following and has age on his side.” If this rings true, it’s going to be a huge leap for the actor.

Meanwhile, on home turf, Tiger will be seen in Karan Johar’s presentation, Student of the Year 2 that has two newbies Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria opposite him. Post that, he also has a YRF movie with his childhood idol, Hrithik Roshan and reportedly, he will also be a part of Sidharth Anand’s official Hindi remake of Sylvestor Stallone’s Rambo.