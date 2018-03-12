After pole dancing, music and painting, Jacqueline now shows interest in horse riding!

Jacqueline Fernandez is on a roll and it seems there is no stopping her. From pole dancing to playing the piano to painting to shooting for her upcoming movie Race 3, the Bahraini-Sri Lankan actress is keeping her fans busy by posting different interests of her’s on social media.

Her latest interest it seems is indulging in horse-riding early in the morning for her dose of Vitamin D. In a social media post she shared, the actress can be seen sitting on a horse flaunting a Being Human tee, a brand owned by Salman Khan who will star opposite Jacqueline, and a helmet.

Earlier, after the shocking sudden demise of Bollywood actress Sridevi, Jacqueline had taken to Instagram to share a video of her playing the song ‘Hallelujah’ on the keyboard as her tribute to the beautiful actress. Jacqueline had written, “Today has been a daze for me... so many things to digest... she went too soon... I was always an admiring fan to her, she was always so gracious and kind to me... her passing has taught me something... life is so short and so fragile, every moment counts, this is not a rehearsal... there will never be anyone like her... RIP #Sridevi.”

The actress had recently impressed her fans with the portrait she drew of a crew member on the sets of Race 3.

The Judwaa 2 actress is also quite good at pole dancing. The various pics and videos the she posts on social media are a proof.

While Jacqueline has now shown interest in horse riding, we are curious to know what she will do next.