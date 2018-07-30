After Priyanka, Assam looks at SRK for inspiration

Shah Rukh Khan is the king of hearts. His signature pose can lead to any girl running and falling into his arms. Well, that’s another thing that he is happily married and a father of three. But that does not stop us from falling for that charm and those dimples. And now, that signature pose of his arms spread to exude all the romance in the world, is going to be seen at some place other than the silver screen. And that involves the exit of (*coughs*coughs*) Priyanka Chopra. Yes, given that reports of her marriage with Nick Jonas are hounding the papers and our timelines, seems like Assam, of which she is the tourism ambassador, is looking for some inspiration in alleged ex-beau SRK, albeit in a separate field.

SRK was more than happy that his signature style is now stopping traffic, quite literally. Assam Police has used SRK's iconic pose in a creative way to help many understand rules and not get a 'ticket' (chalaan). The poster featuring SRK also caught the superstar's attention who was more than willing to support the Assam Police's initiative and added his views on the initiative.

The best message I think this pose has conveyed. Please please follow traffic rules. https://t.co/9lyFqj2ZB6 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 27, 2018

The Assam Police followed the post with another cheeky one, using a famous dialogue from SRK's movie 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. It read, "Traffic niyamon ka paalan nahin karne se kuch-kuch nahin, bahut kuch hota hai" (If traffic rules are not followed, not little, but a lot can happen). The tweet was inspired by Anjali's (Kajol) famous dialogue to Rahul (SRK) where she hints about her feelings for him, saying he won't understand. "Kuch kuch hota hai Rahul, tum nahin samjhoge", she says.

Traffic niyamon ka paalan nahin karne se kuch-kuch nahin, bahut kuch hota hai... #FollowTrafficRules Thank You @iamsrk for the support Sire! Bravo @ponjitdowarah https://t.co/WsqCLTeTJ0 — Assam Police (@assampolice) July 27, 2018

Cheeky yet effective. We’re sure SRK’s traffic-stopping stint will come handy in clearing the path, literally.