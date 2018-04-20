home/ entertainment/ bollywood

After Priyanka Chopra, it's Deepika Padukone on Time’s most influential

First published: April 20, 2018 12:37 PM IST | Updated: April 20, 2018 02:31 PM IST | Author: Darshana Devi

Facing the trail of controversies and voicing bold opinions during the ‘Padmavat’ episode, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone hasn’t let her troubles have any effect on her charm. From her debut in Om Shanti Om to her Hollywood debut xXx: Return Of Xander Cage and the latest regality in Padmavat, fans have seen the 32-year-old’s massive transformation over the years. Her work and courageous standing in tough times has earned her worldwide acclaim. And now the actress has bagged one of the most honorable trophy and made it a big day for her home country. Global icon Deepika Padukone made it to TIME magazine’s 2018 list of the world’s ‘100 Most Influential People.’ Being the only Bollywood actress to feature on TIME magazine this year, the actress is showered with admiration and appreciation from across the globe.

 

what an absolute honour!🙏🏽 #TIME100 @time

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Vin Diesel, who shared screen space with Deepika in ‘xXx Return Of Xander Cage’ shares his words of pride, "When Deepika Padukone came in to read for one of the Fast and the Furious films, I knew instantly I was in the presence of someone very special. As soon as she entered the room, there was a synchronicity, a synergy, a chemistry it promised great things to come,"

He added, “She isn't just a star. She's an actor's actor, dedicated to the craft”. It is widely known that Vin Diesel and Deepika became good friends on the sets of their film and by the words penned down by her co-star, it can be assumed that they continue to share a great relationship.

 

Deepika is not the only new-age Bollywood star to make it to the list. In 2016, Priyanka Chopra bagged a place in Time magazine's 100 most influential people's list. So it looks like Bollywood’s power girls are on a roll and are proving their standing on the world stage.

 

SHOW MORE
tags: #100 Most Influential #Actors #Bollywood #Bollywood Actor on Time Magazine #Bollywood Entertainment #Bollywood meets Hollywood #Deepika Padukone #Globar Star #hollywood #Time magazine #Vin Diesel

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All