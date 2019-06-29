Rushabh Dhruv June 29 2019, 12.00 am June 29 2019, 12.00 am

Making a mark in Hollywood is not at all easy for a Bollywood actress and very few have been able to do the same. Be it Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra or Deepika Padukone, these B-townies have made us proud by slaying it in the West. Now, seems like Katrina Kaif is also fascinated by Hollywood. In her recent interview, she expressed that she would love to be part of an international project. “If someone sends across a script and if I love it, then I would love to do it. English is a script that I would love to act in; I have done films down South as well,” she said to Deccan Chronicle.

During the same interaction, Katrina also spoke about the importance of a director. “A good director can help take out a new aspect of an actor. I, as an actor, like to give my opinion and suggestions to my director,” she said. Further, she also revealed how charity is not on her mind currently like her mother. “I don’t think that’s my calling because my mom, at a very young age, had dedicated her life to charity work. My mom is a great example. It is a very tough way to live and it takes a very unusual person who can live their life so selflessly; I think she is a great example,” she was quoted as saying. “Right now I am acting, so in the future let’s see. We all do charity in our own way and I have contributed a lot to that school,” she added.